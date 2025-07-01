Shanaya Kapoor is here for the world to showcase her acting talent in her Bollywood debut, Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan. Indeed, lucky are those who can begin their career with a talented and natural star like Vikrant Massey. The official trailer was unveiled minutes ago, and below is our detailed review.

Decoding Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer

The 2-minute and 39-second-long trailer begins on an intriguing note as Vikrant Massey aka Jahan and ‘Saba’ Shanaya Kapoor scream their lungs out. This one is a unique story. There weren’t many giveaways about the storyline, but all we know is that it’s a love triangle. The adorable chemistry between the leading pair already makes you root for them in this romance battle. It’s a roller-coaster ride of emotions, and you may laugh during the first second and get emotional the very next second.

Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan Trailer Review

I wouldn’t lie, but I certainly had my doubts. However, the Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan trailer has totally surpassed my expectations. There are so many elements that deserve to be praised. Vikrant Massey is charismatic, but the emotions he oozes out with his voice steal the thunder! Debutante Shanaya Kapoor is promising, so much so that I can place my bets on her favorable future in Bollywood.

Vishal Mishra’s music does the magic, yet again! All in all, the trailer has convinced me to book my tickets for this romantic drama, which is directed by Santosh Singh. Here’s hoping the storyline will live upto the expectations, and give Shanaya Kapoor a debut that will be remembered in the history of Bollywood.

Check out the official trailer of Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan below:

In a world full of perfect love stories, #ShanayaKapoor and @VikrantMassey are bringing you one filled with Gustaakhiyan 💞🎭🎶#AankhonKiGustaakhiyan Trailer Out Now. Come feel the love on 11th July in cinemas near you.#UmeshKrBansal @minifilmsindia @mansibagla @varunbagla… pic.twitter.com/QcMg7OEX3b — Zee Studios (@ZeeStudios_) July 1, 2025

More about Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan

The Bollywood romance drama is adapted from Ruskin Bond‘s The Eyes Have It. Vikrant Massey and Shanaya Kapoor starrer is produced by Mini Films and Zee Studios.

It is releasing in theatres worldwide on July 11, 2025.

