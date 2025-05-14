Shanaya Kapoor has officially wrapped filming for Shujaat Saudagar’s upcoming movie JC. The team marked the occasion of her shoot completion with a celebratory cake that read “Wrap up for Diana.” The tag on the cake seemingly offered a subtle yet telling hint about Shanaya’s character name in the film.

Both director Saudagar and Shanaya took to social media to share the sweet moment, giving fans a glimpse into the camaraderie and creativity that defined the project. Adding a personal touch, Shujaat also penned a heartfelt message for Shanaya alongside the cake display, writing, “Will miss you Dee, keep shining.”

JC is also making headlines for Shanaya Kapoor‘s fresh on-screen pairing with Munjya actor Abhay Verma. The two share an effortless chemistry that has already begun to spark chatter online. With their vibrant energy and compelling presence, the duo is expected to bring a refreshing dynamic to the screen.

Fans are eagerly awaiting to see how Shanaya and Abhay’s bond and onscreen chemistry will unravel in the Shujaat Saudagar directorial. 2025 is shaping up to be a big year for Shanaya Kapoor. Besides JC, she’ll be seen in Aankhon Ki Gustakhiyan (July 11), marking her Bollywood debut. It will be followed by Tu Yaa Main in February 2026. She’s also set to join the popular Student of the Year series, steadily carving her own space with a blend of experimental and commercial roles.

