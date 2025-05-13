Ajay Devgn and his son Yug team for their first-ever project together. The father-son duo unites with Sony Pictures Entertainment India for a major Hollywood franchise. Both will reportedly lend their voices to the Hindi version of Karate Kid: Legends. This marks a milestone as the most celebrated star collaborates with his son for the biggest Hollywood franchise.

In the Hindi version, Ajay Devgn will voice the iconic character Mr. Han, played by Jackie Chan. In contrast, Li Fong, the film’s lead character played initially by Ben Wang will be voiced by Yug, who makes his much-anticipated debut. Karate Kid: Legends will be released in theatres across India on May 30 in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Pictures IN (@sonypicturesin)

This is Ajay Devgn’s first-ever voiceover for an international film in his illustrious career spanning 33 years. Additionally, Yug brings a fresh and youthful spirit to a globally beloved franchise. Their real-life bond adds emotional resonance to the film’s central theme—the relationship between a mentor and his protégé.

Set in New York City, Karate Kid: Legends follows kung fu prodigy Li Fong as he adjusts to life in a new school, forges unexpected bonds, and is drawn into an intense showdown with a local karate champion. Under the guidance of his teacher, Mr. Han (Jackie Chan) and the legendary Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), Li embarks on a transformative journey of self-discovery, courage, and growth.

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Sooraj Pancholi Was Salman Khan’s Body Double In Ek Tha Tiger & No One Noticed!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News