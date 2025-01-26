It’s been nearly 40 years since Daniel LaRusso crane-kicked his way into our hearts in The Karate Kid, and this franchise still packs a punch. With Netflix’s Cobra Kai keeping the dojo alive and the buzzworthy Karate Kid: Legends gearing up for 2025, fans are in for a nostalgia-fueled treat.

But wait, we’ve got more. Sony’s teasing a return to the original Karate Kid franchise, though whispers of a soft reboot have us wondering, will this be a new chapter or a cheeky remix? Either way, the legacy of wax-on, wax-off shows no signs of slowing, proving that Karate Kid is still the master of staying relevant.

Karate Kid: Legends Release Date

Looks like Karate Kid: Legends has been playing musical chairs with its release date. Originally set to drop on June 7, 2024, perfectly timed for the franchise’s 40th anniversary, it got bumped to December 2024 thanks to Sony’s post-strike shuffle. But hold your kicks. Now, it’s been rescheduled again to May 30, 2025.

Blame the Hollywood strikes for the delay, with the WGA strike wrapping up in September 2023 and SAG-AFTRA following suit in November. While the wait feels like an eternity, patience, grasshopper, great things take time, and Karate Kid: Legends promises to be worth it.

Karate Kid: Legends Cast

Karate Kid: Legends is bringing the karate heat with some seriously cool casting choices! Ralph Macchio, the original Daniel LaRusso, is back alongside Jackie Chan, who’s reprising his role as Mr. Han from the 2010 remake. This means both the OG Karate Kid and the new school versions are in play.

Ben Wang, known for American Born Chinese, will be stepping into the shoes of the new Karate Kid, Li Fong. And the cherry on top? Ming-Na Wen’s mysterious role is still under wraps, keeping us all guessing. Sadie Stanley will play Li’s love interest, with Joshua Jackson—yes, Pacey from Dawson’s Creek, playing her dad. Looks like this film is going all in on nostalgia and fresh faces!

Karate Kid: Legends Story

Karate Kid: Legends is shaping up to be a wild ride! The story follows Li Fong, a teenager from China, who trains under the watchful eye of Mr. Han (Jackie Chan). The duo heads to California to find Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), hoping he can teach Li the wisdom of the late Mr. Miyagi.

But things won’t be all zen and peaceful; enter a new gang of troublemakers who seem to have it out for Li, sparking some epic martial arts showdowns. With a mix of old-school wisdom and fresh, intense action, we’re in for a battle of the generations, both in life and on the dojo floor!

Karate Kid: Legend Trailer

In December 2024, we got a sneak peek of Karate Kid: Legends with a trailer that had everyone buzzing! The two-minute clip introduces Li Fong, Mr. Han’s latest pupil, who joins his mentor on a journey to train with Daniel LaRusso, the keeper of Mr. Miyagi’s teachings. But, of course, no Karate Kid story would be complete without a bit of drama. Enter the new villains set to make life challenging for Li Fong, building up to an epic rooftop martial arts battle that promises to be legendary. If the trailer’s any indication, we’re in for some jaw-dropping action!

