Lizzo is turning heads with her latest milestone, proudly sharing her weight loss journey’s results on Instagram. The powerhouse behind hits like ‘Truth Hurts’ revealed her sleek transformation, celebrating a long-awaited achievement.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo’s Stunning Transmission

The 36-year-old, draped in a deep red two-piece workout set, posted a visual testament to her efforts, paired with stats that highlighted her dedication.

She revealed a 10.5 drop in BMI and a significant 16% reduction in body fat, which undoubtedly highlights remarkable changes since embarking on her journey in January 2024.

“I did it,” Lizzo captioned her post. “Today when I stepped on my scale, I reached my weight release goal. I haven’t seen this number since 2014!” She continued, “Let this be a reminder you can do anything you put your mind to. Time for new goals!”

Lizzo’s Journey of Confidence

On TikTok, Lizzo shared snippets from her ‘intentional weight loss journey,’ including a candid video filmed at its start.

While acknowledging societal labels like “morbidly obese,” she expressed confidence in her trajectory, predicting happiness upon reaching her goal weight—a prediction she’s joyfully confirmed. “I am happy. I did it,” she exclaimed in a follow-up video included in the same TikTok post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Lizzo Shut Down Rumors of Ozempic Usage

The singer hasn’t shied away from flaunting her progress, turning social media into a gallery of her hard work. From a stunning black bikini post earlier this month to candid gym updates, Lizzo’s posts have left fans in awe. Such dramatic results even sparked whispers of Ozempic use, a claim she humorously dismissed last September.

“When you finally get Ozempic allegations after 5 months of weight training and calorie deficit,” she wrote in an Instagram carousel.

Lizzo further joked that the allegations were “like a reward” after spending months in the gym.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh Battled Pneumonia During ‘Black Widow’ Shoot – A Behind-The-Scenes Look At Their Dedication

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News