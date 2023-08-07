Lizzo has been going through a tough time as more and more employees come forward and accused her of s*xually denigrating behaviour. She released an official statement claiming the accusations were ‘exaggerated’ and ‘fabricated’. But it looks like the masses have made up their minds and many have cancelled her. Scroll below for details as her Instagram followers drastically reduce amid the drama.

Things got more intense as Beyonce replaced Lizzo’s name from her iconic song Break My Soul during one of her recent performances. She instead used ‘Baddo’ twice in her lyrics, “Rosetta Tharpe, Santigold, (Vogue) Bessie Smith, Nina Simone (Vogue), Betty Davis, Solange Knowles. Badu, Badu, Badu (You know you can do it)”

Melissa Viviane Jefferson aka Lizzo now seems to be facing the wrath of her alleged actions of sex*ual harassment, toxic work environment and pressuring her employees to involve in s*xual activities. She has lost as many as 219,570 followers on her official Instagram handle. The stats reported by Social Blade are from August 1, when the American rapper was slapped with a lawsuit by her ex employees.

Lizzo currently has 13.3 million followers on the social media platform. With more employees coming ahead and backing the allegations, things may get worse for the ‘Good As Hell’ singer.

It all began when three former dancers – Arianna Davis, Noelle Rodriguez and Crystal Williams filed a lawsuit in which they claimed the rapper made them eat bananas protruding from s*x workers’ v*ginas. Later more employees came forward and confessed that they’ve faced similar toxic situations.

She was also accused of body-shaming her former employees.

