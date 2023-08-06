BTS’ member Suga is indeed making his tour come to an end with a banger in Seoul. The singer recently held a 3-day show in Seoul as his last leg of the Agust D tour and has invited his bandmates as surprise guests. The first day Jungkook crooned his latest Seven, while Jimin graced the show on the second one. On the last day, RM graced the stage and left everyone in awe of his voice.

BTS debuted with its seven members a decade ago in 2013. The band has since then broken many world records.

As the K-Pop band is currently on a temporary hiatus, its members are focusing on their individual careers. The reason behind their break is the mandatory military enlistment and so far Jin and J-Hope have begun their training. As RM recently flaunted his buzz cut, fans were convinced that the singer is the next one to get enlisted.

The night turned out to be a special one as RM performed his unreleased song. But, before he began, he addressed the buzz around his new look. As per Pinkvilla, RM said, “Hello, This is RM. It is an honour to be on stage at SUGA hyung’s solo concert and to perform in front of you all. About my hair, I am getting a lot of calls for this but it has nothing to do with the enlistment. I hope you are aware that someday I will be getting enlisted but it is not anytime soon. It was getting too hot so I decided to cut my hair. But I have something to tell you all, this could be my last live performance before I join the army.”

“So I brought a special gift for you all. Many might have thought I would be performing any released song like Persona but apart from my album, I started working on different projects with new people. This song is a work in progress and one of my treasured songs. I thought I could share it just with you all. The title has also not been decided yet but I would like to sing it today. Could you listen to it with me? (Loud cheers from the audience) Thank you,” RM added.

Well, it seems we can only wait for an official announcement from the band about its members’ military enlistment.

