Jennifer Lopez, with big dreams in her eyes, stepped into the entertainment industry in the year 1989 and landed her first acting stint in 1994. Since Lopez was a newbie, she was learning the tricks of the trade and on many occasions, also experienced the jitters. The crooner, many years later, recalled one horrific experience with her co-star Wesley Snipes when she starred in the 1995 flick Money Train. Scroll down to know what exactly happened.

Jennifer Lopez, on the personal front, is currently happily married to actor Ben Affleck. The two recently completed one year of their blissful wedding. It is now reported that Lopez and Affleck might renew the vows with a lavish party in their new $60 mansion.

Circling back to Jennifer Lopez, according to the Animated Times, the crooner shed light on how Wesley Snipes mistreated her during the shoot of Money Train. This apparently happened after she refused to get involved with him on a personal level, as she also did not approve of his inappropriate gestures. In an interview, Lopez revealed, “He would invite us all out together and then at the end of the night, he’d drop me off last and try to kiss me.” The singer continued, “I’d be like, ‘Wesley, please, I’m not interested in you like that.’ He got really upset about it. His ego was really bruised. He wouldn’t talk to me for two months.”

The Grammy-winning songstress also claimed that it is pretty normal for actors to flirt on set while filming. However, Snipes apparently took it too far, making her feel anxious and uncomfortable. And, also Jennifer Lopez was in a committed relationship at the time.

She once also spoke about filming an intimate scene with Snipes revealing that it was horrible adding that she had done kissing, caressing scenes earlier but never did a s*x scene before.

“We were both completely n*ked, with nothing between us except a sock on his boner! I was so naïve then. Now, I would have pillows and covers and whatever to prevent contact, but I didn’t know any better,” said Lopez, adding, “So here’s this famous actor, basically humping my leg and pawing away at my bre*sts and kissing them.”

