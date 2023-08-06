Johnny Depp is one of the biggest stars of Hollywood thanks to his iconic pirate role as Jack Sparrow in the Pirates of the Caribbean. However, post his defamation battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, it looks like the actor has no plans to return to the mega-franchise. And, if the rumours are to be believed, he might land a big role in the Star Wars universe. Shocking, right? Well, scroll down if you want to know what’s really happening.

Johnny Depp, on the personal front, recently made news after he was spotted walking with crutches, most probably due to a leg injury. Prior to this, the actor’s gig was cancelled after he was found passed out in his hotel room. Depp never really addressed the matter of what exactly happened, but we are glad he is fine.

Circling back to the rumours, as per the website Inside The Magic, Johnny Depp might ditch his iconic Pirates of the Caribbean franchise for a role in Star Wars. The actor, post his win against his wife Amber Heard, has not landed a big role but if the rumours are to be believed, Depp might again get to work with Disney. The website shared that Depp could get the role of Hondo Ohnaka in Star Wars. Jim Cummings earlier voiced the character in Star Wars and even though his voice became synonymous with Hondo Ohnaka, Depp could do a fantastic job with the same in live-action.

Though there has been no official announcement on a live-action movie with the 60-year-old star but since all of the recent animated characters are heading for a live-action remake, it won’t be long before Hondo might be next.

There is a possibility that Depp might portray the live-action side of the character, and Cummings continues to do the vocals in the animation. Also, we must note that Depp will easily bring Disney’s character to life since he is used to heavy makeup and prosthetics.

While it was earlier reported that Johnny Depp was gearing up for his big return with a Pirates of the Caribbean movie, his loyal fans will have to wait until further notice.

