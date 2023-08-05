The South Korean boy band BTS’ member Suga is making thousands groove to his songs in Seoul as he is in the final leg of his Agust D D-Day Tour. The K-Pop star has extended his 2-day concert in the city to a 3-day one and is inviting his bandmates as surprise guests. After BTS Maknae Jungkook set the stage on fire with his debut single Seven, Jimin accompanied Suga during the latest show, and ARMYs cannot keep calm.

Both Suga and Jimin began their musical journey with the South Korean boy band BTS. Apart from them, the band also has V, Jungkook, RM, Jin and J-Hope. It has been a decade since they debuted and the two of them are now reaching new heights every day.

While the band is currently on a temporary hiatus, its members are working on their individual careers and are indeed thriving. Suga and Jimin both have released their album, D-Day and FACE, respectively. During the South Korean rapper’s latest show, Jimin surprised the audience as the former began singing their renowned collaboration Tony Montana.

It is safe to say that the two K-Pop idols’ fans went gaga after watching the two of them perform together. Seeing Jimin enter the stage, fans could not stop cheering. A fan wrote, “JIMIN AND YOONGI I’M SCREAMING,” while another penned, “Y’all don’t understand how im feeling rn we’re not stupid we actually WON.”

YOONGI AND JIMIN PERFORMING TONY MONTANA IN 2023 WE WON!!! pic.twitter.com/vMIVqpRwyt — moni⁷ 𖠌 (@taeisthv) August 5, 2023

Several fans also recalled the duo’s performance from 2016 and shared their photos. Some gushed over Jimin’s look as he wore a printed shirt over a black t-shirt and cargo pants.

JIMIN TONY MONTANA WITH YOONGI 2016 2023 pic.twitter.com/GV12k4eOtr — vmin ✰ (@dailyjmthv) August 5, 2023

Jimin recently made headlines for his latest pictures from Tiffany & Co as he is the jewelry brand’s global ambassador.

