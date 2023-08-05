Daniel Radcliffe recently welcomed his first child with his wife Erin Darke in April 2023, and the two seem to be getting busy with him. However, a Reddit post has claimed that the Harry Potter star seems to be hitting the bars and hooking up with women and that too with the permission of his wife. Social media users were quick to react to the news as many claimed Daniel has been sober for too long while others suggested that there is nothing wrong in socialising. Scroll down to know more.

Daniel, in several of his earlier interviews spoke about his alcoholism and how he eventually gave up drinking with the help of his friends. “Ultimately, it was my own decision,” said Daniel adding, “Like I woke up one morning after a night going like, ‘This is probably not good.’”

Speaking of the Reddit post, a screenshot from the mail of Deuxmoi was shared, which used the pseudonym- “H P” possibly referring to Harry Potter. The screenshot of the mail saw a post dropping a hint towards Daniel Radcliffe saying, “A certain theatre actor and a father of a newborn has been known to hang around bars for the past several months to hook up with women (with the permission of his recent postpartum wife).” Looking at the post, the social media users thronged to debate whether it was actually Daniel or not since he is known for his theatre shows as well and he also recently welcomed a child.

Take a look:

Reacting to the rumours, one user stated, “I’m usually totally cool with it too, but the newborn kid and the post partum makes it just a little icky for me.” Another person shared, “Trying to cast Leviosa on his wand.” One person stated, “It says with his wife’s permission! If they’re not actually open, I don’t want it.”

Another user shared, “It would be very out of the character we hope and believe Daniel is. I love Daniel, but we don’t really know him. One person stated, “Even with permission, this is still such a skeezy thing to do.” The next one commented, “Yeah, Dan is sober AFAIK. It’s possible he hangs around bars for hookups without the drinks.”

One person claimed, “Having a newborn doesn’t mean you can’t leave the house,” as another chimed in, “While you might not be wrong, plenty of people go to bars without losing their faculties and I doubt Daniel Radcliffe would have any issue taking one of them home.” Another shared, “There’s nothing skeezy or questionable about it on the surface. It’s a social setting to meet people who are trying to meet people and hook up. Where do you suggest he go instead?

An individual wrote, “People all around the world socialise at bars and sometimes they meet and have s*x and fight and make friends and have all sorts of completely normal interactions.”

Do you think this is indeed Daniel Radcliffe? Reach out to us, and for more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

