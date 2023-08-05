Christopher Nolan is currently enjoying the massive success of ‘Oppenheimer’ starring Cillian Murphy, Robert Downey Jr, Florence Pugh, and more. The director has been delivering quality content since day one, which has put him on a pedestal. Now, when you become great, you work with greats, right? The same was the case with Nolan as he collaborated with the legendary Al Pacino in 2002 for a movie called ‘Insomnia’. If you ever wondered why they did not work together again, let us help you find the answer.

Al Pacino has touched and turned everything into gold throughout this career. One such movie was ‘Insomnia’ which was directed by Nolan. On a budget of $46 Million, the movie grossed over $116 million, making it a success. So why didn’t these two shake hands for another flick? Al Pacino once revealed the reason behind this lesser-known beef.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Al Pacino got candid in his conversation with The Telegraph and spilled the beans. The ‘Scarface’ actor goes, “He [Christopher Nolan] hasn’t offered me a film in a while, you know why? I’ll tell you why. He asked me to be in this movie and I didn’t do it. I think that might have miffed him a little bit, but I’m being presumptuous myself.” While he does not mention the name of the movie, what role he was offered, and which year it was, it is clear that in his head things got nasty as Nolan got offended and couldn’t handle rejection.

However, for him, Nolan is still extremely talented, and their little spat has not affected that impression. Al Pacino goes on to compliment Christopher Nolan’s ‘Memento’ which was released in 2001. He continues, “I think there are times where you feel that is a part that people seem to want to see me in – that kind of role. So, you want to do them from time to time, and I mainly did this one because of Chris Nolan. I enjoyed so much Memento and his work and his approach to the way he makes movies. That was, I think, the biggest reason I did the movie. But, again, I like the idea of a character who is in conflict. A good/bad guy. I like the good/bad guy.” Seeing them work together again would be a total blast.

Do you think Al Pacino and Christopher Nolan should get past this and work on a movie together?

Let us know what you think and stay tuned for more at Koimoi!

Must Read: ‘Batman’ Ben Affleck Once Revealed The Real Reason He Hung Up His Cape, Fearing “He Would Drink Himself To Death”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News