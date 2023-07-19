Too much of anything is disastrous! If you ever have to see a practical implication of this statement, you need to see the abuse of AI happening at the hands of influencers and social media artists, blending anything with anyone, anyone at any place. And in another mishap of an unfortunate swap, the iconic Bollywood film Sholay has been reimagined by an AI artist in the Hollywood world.

So have you ever thought of a Hollywood casting for Sholay? Any actor saying Basanti In Kutton Ke Saamne Mat Naachna? Well, A Viral AI video has replaced the cast in a parallel Holly world where Al Pacino plays Dharmendra’s Veeru & Robert De Niro plays Amitabh Bachchan’s Jai!

Yunki yeh kaun bola! Hema Malini’s iconic performance could be shouldered by Julia Roberts suggests the video. Thakur Sanjeev Kumar was reimagined as Kevin Spacey, while Jack Nicolson was cast as Gabbar Singh. The viral video was shared on a Reddit community r/bollywoodmemes, and thank god it was a meme page since this casting through AI swap looks unimaginable.

Even Redditors reacted to how horrible this alternate casting seems. A user reacted, “I guess AI really won’t steal jobs because the people behind using it can have terrible ideas.” Another comment read, “This is the worst casting calls of all time.” A user even pointed out, “Sholey is already copied from multiple Hollywood western movies. Main plot is based on Seven samurai. Some powerful scenes are shot by shot copy from Once upon a time in west.”

Users even shared alternate options to the cast. A Redditor suggested, “Switch Robert to Veeru, Robert Redford to Jai, Julia was a kid when Sholay came out. It would’ve been Barbara Streisand or Faye Dunnaway, Marlon Brando as Gabbar, Albert Finney as Thakur.” Another suggestion said “Clint Eastwood as Jai. Brad Pitt as Veeru.”

However, most of the comments accumulated around Kevin Spacey, who is facing a trial in s*xual assault cases right now. A user wrote, “No no we don’t do Kevin Spacey anymore..” Someone replied, “To be fair, we never did Kevin Spacey. He did other people without their consent.” Another comment read, “Might be a good idea for Kevin to have no hands though.” One more echoed the same thought and wrote, “Kevin Spacey getting his arms chopped off seems like karmic justice.” A comment trolled Spacey’s coming out after his s*xual assault case and wrote, “Kevin Spacey will be delighted to have a Ramu.” A user wrote, “Excellent, Kevin Spacey without hands can’t grope anyone, so killed two birds with one stone there!.”

A last comment read, “Kevin Spacey plays psychopath best. Baldev Singh urf Thakur was a straightforward man. That is a miscast there, probably Gene Hackman would have suited.” You can see this AI-generated video here, shared by a Reddit page, and let us know your thoughts and opinions about this bizarre cast.

