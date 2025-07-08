Andrew Garfield is one of the most handsome actors in Hollywood, and he often woos us with his charming looks and acting skills. Now, the actor is making waves online and hitting the headlines every now and then for a specific reason. No, it’s not because of his upcoming projects but because the actor is in love. Yes, the Amazing Spider-Man fame is now swinging in love with Monica Barbaro, an American actress, and their recent PDA has confirmed it.

What Was Andrew Garfield’s Previous Job Before Becoming An Actor?

Many celebrities have often shared what odd jobs they used to do before making it into the entertainment world. From Tom Holland, who worked as a pot washer at a bar, to some actresses, who worked as waitresses, and more, the list goes on. Andrew Garfield, who was born into a middle-class Jewish family in Los Angeles, always had a knack for acting.

Even though he began acting at a very young age, joined youth theatre workshops, and performed in productions, he struggled a lot to establish a firm footing in the entertainment industry. So, before he could make his name popular, he used to work at Starbucks—yes, the coffee company. However, for him, the worst part of the job was cleaning the pots. He once described it when he appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2015.

Andrew garfield in white 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/3NjD3fbrT4 — Sema (@mooninmyheart__) July 7, 2025

He said, “I had this kind of idealized image of what that would be. I arrived in London, and I thought, ‘Well, that’s the John Hughes movie I’ve been waiting to live within.’ With multiple girls reading literature with black-rimmed glasses, and I’m going to be the barista who woos them all and wins them all. They realize after a period of months that, the skinny guy is the guy to go with!”

Well, from being a barista in the coffee shop to becoming who he is now, Andrew Garfield surely paved his path in the right direction. If you didn’t know, his career was launched with the British teenage television series Sugar Rush. However, his name got international acclaim when he was featured in The Social Network (2010), in which he played Eduardo Saverin. It even earned him nominations for the BAFTA and Golden Globe awards.

Let us know if you knew about this trivia about Andrew Garfield.

