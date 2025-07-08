Before Paul Walker took the wheel in Fast & Furious, he appeared in a lesser-known mystery drama set in a world far removed from racing lanes. The Skulls, released in 2000, placed Walker in a world of covert alongside Joshua Jackson.

The film raked in more than $50 million globally (per Box Office Mojo), made on a modest $15 million budget. Though not widely remembered today, the film didn’t stop there. It later led to two low-profile follow-ups, both of which quietly extended the idea of underground student societies and their secrets.

Paul Walker’s The Skulls Led Secret Society Trilogy

Directed by Rob Cohen, The Skulls tells the story of Luke McNamara (Paul Walker), a driven student attending a high-end law university on financial support. His life takes a sharp turn when he’s handpicked to join a hidden student organization called the Skulls, a society inspired by Yale’s real-life Skull and Bones. Joshua Jackson plays Caleb Mandrake, another recruit, born into wealth and power.

The two characters are inducted through a shared act and become close allies until one tragic event begins to reveal the cracks beneath. Luke’s best friend dies suddenly, and from that moment, Luke’s trust in society begins to erode. As he digs deeper into the group’s hidden affairs, he finds himself isolated.

Two years after the film’s theatrical release, The Skulls II arrived directly on DVD in 2002. The new chapter introduced Ryan Sommers (Robin Dunne), a college student whose brother Greg (James Gallanders) is already part of the society. Ryan doesn’t show much interest at first but soon stumbles upon details about a woman named Diane whose mysterious death is tied to the Skulls’ inner circle. His friend Jeff (Christopher Ralph) and girlfriend (Ashley Lyn Cafagna) get caught in the fallout as he pulls away from normal life.

In 2004, The Skulls III continued the pattern. The story follows Taylor Brooks (Clare Kramer), a student determined to break into the all-male society. Despite barriers, she makes her way inside. Barry Bostwick appears as a senior figure. Both sequels shifted from the original plot and characters, using the Skulls group as the only thread connecting them. As of now, none of the films are available for streaming.

“If a secret society can give you everything you desire…imagine what they can take away?” – #TheSkulls #TeamPW pic.twitter.com/LbRADsEkhG — Paul Walker (@RealPaulWalker) October 15, 2016

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Dhurandhar Superstar Ranveer Singh’s Top 5 Films Ranked As Per IMDb Ratings & Where To Watch Them

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News