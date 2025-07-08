Scarlett Johansson leads the charge in Jurassic World: Rebirth, the newest chapter in the dino saga, as she steps into a world where prehistoric creatures and modern science cross paths again. Alongside her are Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, and Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, all under Gareth Edwards’ direction.

However, it’s David Koepp, returning to the franchise after his work on Jurassic Park, who brings a familiar hand to the script and a few surprising choices.

Jurassic World Rebirth rules the Earth as the #1 movie in the world! 🌎🦖 pic.twitter.com/XNnrCn68xU — Jurassic World (@JurassicWorld) July 7, 2025

The Dinosaur Mating Scene

Koepp, who penned the original Jurassic Park, didn’t hold back in early drafts of Rebirth. One scene which involved two dinosaurs mating, was originally written with a lot more edge.

In this reboot, a group of scientists goes to a remote island full of dinosaurs. Their objective is to collect any forms of DNA that are potentially valuable in medical research. However, along the way, they wander into a beautiful valley and observe two dinosaurs performing a mating ritual. What audiences see is a gentle exchange, with their heads rubbing and bodies leaning and a quiet connection formed under sweeping music.

But that was not the first version Koepp had in mind, according to Koepp’s interview with Indiewire.

Koepp said, “In one draft of the script I wrote, ‘They approach the dinosaurs in the field. Let’s just put it this way, they have eight legs between them but only six are on the ground.’” That version leaned hard into humor and pushed right up against the film’s PG-13 rating.

Why the Scene Was Changed in Jurassic World: Rebirth

The idea was toned down eventually. In the final version of the scene, nothing graphic is depicted. Rather, it uses music and visuals to evoke what is occurring. Koepp had indicated that the original line was funny but in order to not make the scene too explicit or distracting, it needed to be softened as then the moment stays emotional, without being inappropriate for a general audience.

Koepp had fun writing it, even if it didn’t make the final cut. The scene, as it stands now, leans more into quiet wonder than anything outrageous.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Superman Early Reactions Out: “The Best Superman Movie To Date” & A “Hopeful Balm” – James Gunn’s DCU Launch Gets A Big Thumbs Up!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News