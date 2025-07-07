Jurassic World Rebirth, the seventh installment in the iconic Jurassic Park film series, is now roaring into theaters across the globe. Despite earning a modest 52% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, the film has already grossed an impressive $318.31 million globally at the box office (according to Box Office Mojo). More notably, it has reportedly (via The Wrap) propelled one of its stars, Scarlett Johansson, to the No. 1 spot among the highest-grossing actors in a leading role at the worldwide box office (non-inflation-adjusted). And in doing that, the Black Widow star has surpassed both Iron Man actor Robert Downey Jr. and Marvel veteran Samuel L. Jackson.

According to The Numbers, Scarlett Johansson’s cumulative worldwide box office gross as a leading actor and lead ensemble member now stands at approximately $14.85 billion. Remarkably, about 58% of that total comes from her roles in the four Avengers movies and Captain America: Civil War. In comparison, Robert Downey Jr. and Samuel L. Jackson currently hold lifetime grosses of $14.3 billion and $14.6 billion, respectively, in the same category.

Scarlett Johansson’s Top Five Highest-Grossing Movies Worldwide

Here are Scarlett Johansson’s top five highest-grossing films at the global box office, according to data from The Numbers:

Avengers: Endgame –$2.71 billion Avengers: Infinity War –$2.05 billion The Avengers –$1.51 billion Avengers: Age of Ultron –$1.4 billion Captain America: Civil War – $1.15 billion

What’s Jurassic World Rebirth About

Directed by Gareth Edwards, the film takes place five years after the events shown in Jurassic World Dominion. With the planet’s ecology now largely inhospitable to dinosaurs, the few remaining ones are confined to isolated equatorial regions. That’s when an extraction team is sent to collect DNA from three massive prehistoric creatures across land, sea, and air to develop a life-saving drug. The film features Scarlett Johansson, Mahershala Ali, Jonathan Bailey, Rupert Friend, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ed Skrein, among other cast members.

Jurassic World Rebirth Trailer

