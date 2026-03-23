One of the latest tracks on The Young and the Restless sees Adam and Nick Newman fly to Las Vegas to track the latter’s longtime enemy, Matt Clark, after his recent resurgence in his life. The storyline also reintroduced Riza Thomson, a partner-in-crime from Adam’s past, after several years.

The goal is for Adam to convince Riza to reveal whether she knows Matt’s whereabouts. Meanwhile, Nick is dealing with drug addiction in secret. Here’s what Mark Grossman, who plays Adam, revealed about the storyline and how it might affect Adam’s shades, bringing back dark sides.

The Young & The Restless: Will Adam’s Las Vegas Trip Reignite His Edgy & Dark Side? Mark Grossman Reveals

During a conversation with Soap Opera Digest, he revealed the storyline is exciting and pointed out that years ago, when Adam lived a life as Spider and worked with Riza, there was a lot that was not fleshed out, and the return of the character gives a chance to dive deeper into what was left.

“We saw her years ago, but I don’t think we really knew much about that relationship between them. So it was exciting to see what we were going to learn about that,” the soap star revealed. He added that this storyline can lead to a lot of drama, and the lines are going to get blurred accordingly.

“Especially if he’s got to go in and have the temptation of his previous life as Spider to try and help find Matt Clark,” the actor mused. He continued that he always enjoys exploring the “edgy, dark stuff.” And while he likes seeing Adam really get along with this family, his grey shades make him.

“So much of Adam is his edge, or the shady things that he’s got up to, and kind of walking that line. So it’s always fun when you kind of get to dive back into that stuff and get a little messy,” he expressed. Mark added that while Riza and Adam had a working partnership, it was very transactional.

“He might have to work a little harder to get Riza to trust him again, and he might really have to dig deep. Obviously, she doesn’t trust Adam. They’re both kind of these poker players that are trying to gauge each other,” the 39-year-old explained how Adam has a lot to do to ensure Riza trusts him.

He concluded that Adam will have to try a different approach and play a role, hoping that Riza will buy his charade, even though it won’t be easy. It remains to be seen how his ideas will work out for him and Nick’s planning.

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