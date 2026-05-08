The previous episode of The Young and the Restless featured Phyllis being troubled by Nick’s behavior now that he is finally back from Las Vegas. On the other hand, Matt Clark resurfaced in Genoa City despite his severe memory loss. And then lastly, Cane made a promise to Lily about Malcolm.

The drama, the worry, the tensions, the secrets, the chaos, the plotting, and more are about to get heated in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama set in Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 8, 2026

The final episode of the week features Nick revealing a secret to Victoria. Now that he is back from the Las Vegas chaos, he is catching up on all that he missed while he was away. Be it family drama or business changes. His run-in with Phyllis did not go down well either, and things have been harsh.

Especially with his drug addiction having taken a massive toll on him. And now he wants to confess something to his sister Victoria. What is it going to be? Is this about his addiction, or is this about something that happened in Las Vegas? Could it be about Noah and Sienna? Or maybe about Matt?

On the other hand, Chelsea questions Adam about Riza. The two of them are also back from Las Vegas after the showdown. And now that the fog has disappeared, Chelsea is beginning to ask questions. Especially about Riza’s and Adam’s strong history with her. It was beyond evident even to her.

And while Adam is trying to keep the whole kissing betrayal under wraps, is Chelsea going to question and get it out of him? Is this going to trigger all of her insecurities once again? Or will Adam give her a long brainwashing session to tamp down her doubts? What does it mean for him and Riza?

And then lastly, Lauren gives Phyllis a warning. The two might be working together, but that doesn’t mean Lauren won’t call her out when she feels like it. She is one of the few people who stayed by her side despite the chaos, but it seems she has a warning of her own for Phyllis. What is it?

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