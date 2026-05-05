The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor making no apology to Diane about the Patty and Jack mess. On the other hand, Nikki confronted Lily about her deal with Victor and how it was not expected of her. Billy bargained with Victoria. And lastly, Jack set boundaries with Patty.

The drama, the plotting, the friction, the alliances, the danger, and more are about to increase with every passing day ahead. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 5, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the soap opera revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 5, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Victor and Nikki rejecting an opportunity to reconcile. The veteran couple has been on the outs for a few weeks after Nikki was disappointed by the moves Victor had made. Victor, being Victor, did not care and made it clear that it was either his side or goodbye.

Nikki refuses to accept his attitude and refusal to even apologize. And so the tiff continues as their marriage suffers. And it seems neither of them is interested in reconciling anytime soon. On the other hand, Christine backs Phyllis into a corner. Their never-ending enmity is no secret from anyone.

Christine is now the new district attorney for Genoa City, and with Phyllis in danger of going behind bars thanks to Victor, things are getting too messy. When Christine backs Phyllis into a corner, how will the latter react? Is this going to ignite their rivalry even further? What do they have in store now?

And then lastly, Sharon interrogates Sienna about her past. The former has not been happy about the romance between her son Noah and Sienna, but she has tried to be supportive for his sake. That does not mean she is not suspicious about Sienna and her past. But it seems her patience is over.

When Sharon questions Sienna about her history, what answers will she get from her? Is she going to drop some hints or refuse to reveal intel? How will this change Sharon’s mind about her? Will it be for good or bad? Is this finally the start of the end of Noah and Sienna’s imbalanced romance?

Advertisement

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers (May 4): Billy Bargains With Victoria While Nikki Confronts Lily About Her Deal With Victor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News