The previous week on Days of Our Lives saw Sophia going dark again, and this time the big target was Johnny. To make matters complex, Kristen was equally involved in this scheme, and the end result was not what either of them wanted. Meanwhile, Joy’s return with their baby shook Alex’s life.

The chaos, questions, insecurities, drama, danger, mess, and doubts are about to get quite heated. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 4, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around the lives of Salem, Illinois, residents.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 4, 2026

The first episode of the week features Chanel comforting Johnny. After the whole Sophia incident, Johnny was taken to the emergency room. Chanel is grateful that her husband is okay after he almost died due to the mess created by Sophia. But she has her own set of problems dragging her.

Her mammography tests showed that she has cancer, and she has not been able to absorb this big blow. To add to it, she was scared for Johnny while dealing with this life-changing truth about her health. At the moment, she is focused on comforting her husband so he can recover and heal.

How will Johnny react when he finds out about Chanel’s cancer? On the other hand, Jada reveals Sophia’s fate. Kristen used Sophia to get her work done and then decided to get rid of her. She knocked Sophia out and then ordered her boy to be thrown into the water. Is she dead or alive?

What will Jada reveal about Sophia’s status after her investigation? Up next, EJ and Kristen trade accusations. The siblings have rarely gotten along, and lately, their fights have gone on to become full-fledged wars with violence and threats imbibed. What new drama is about to unfold now?

Meanwhile, Leo reaches out to Javi. The two have had their problems when it comes to their romance, but their feelings remain strong as ever. After Javi collapses post his latest rescue attempt, Leo is right there by his side, reaching out to him. Will this somehow lead to their reconciliation?

And then lastly, Cat updates Rafe. What could this be about? Is this about Stefano DiMera’s will reading or something else instead? Stay tuned.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Weekly Spoilers (May 4–8): Sophia’s Fate Is Revealed, Gabi & Ari Clash While Chad Reassures Theo

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