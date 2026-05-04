Jio Studios is quietly creating a legacy based on scale, content, and storytelling that resonates well across boundaries at a time when the industry is chasing trends. After the box-office success of Dhurandhar (December 2025) and Dhurandhar: The Revenge (March 2026), the studio has achieved yet another cinematic triumph with Raja Shivaji, released on May 1st, 2026.

With Raja Shivaji, Jio Studios solidifies its place as India’s most successful and influential studio today, adapting Indian stories for a worldwide audience while also producing hits. With remarkable growth in the Marathi market, the film is now topping the box office after opening to tremendous acclaim in both Hindi and Marathi. With its strong 3-day run, it also registered the biggest opening weekend for a Marathi film.

Box Office Breakdown (India Net):

(Day 1) Friday: ₹12.40 crore

(Day 2) Saturday: ₹11.50 crore

(Day 3) Sunday: ₹13.10 crore

Total: ₹37.00 crore net

More About Raja Shivaji

Helmed, written, produced, and headlined by Riteish Deshmukh, Raja Shivaji explores the formative years of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, tracing the journey of a determined young boy who rose to establish Hindavi Swarajya and became one of India’s most revered leaders. The film’s powerful narrative and emotional depth have struck a strong chord with audiences, with early reactions pointing towards blockbuster status, reinforcing yet another winning theatrical bet for Jio Studios.

Jio Studios On A Roll With Diverse Hits, Sets Stage For Khalnayak’s Big Return

Jio Studios has become one of the most reliable performers in the market over the last three years. The studio is defined not only by its success but also by the variety of its slate, which includes the thrilling Dhurandhar franchise, the historical grandeur of Raja Shivaji, politically charged dramas like Article 370, content-driven gems like Laapataa Ladies, and horror genre hits like Shaitaan and the Stree franchise. The studio has consistently produced a wide range of content. Jio Studios, led by Jyoti Deshpande, keeps pushing the frontiers of creativity while striking a balance between size and compelling narrative.

The return of Khalnayak starring Sanjay Dutt has been confirmed, and it already appears to be a blockbuster in the making, even if most of the studio’s upcoming slate is still unknown.

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Must Read: Raja Shivaji Ending Explained: Here’s Why Riteish Deshmukh’s Film Ends On A Roaring Yet Emotional Note & Why The Shivpratap Din Story Wasn’t Told!

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