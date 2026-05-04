Dhabkaaro, presented by Sajid Nadiadwala, has recorded a strong opening at the box office, collecting ₹2.12 crore gross worldwide in its first weekend. With such a global debut, the film now stands as the highest first-weekend grosser of 2026 among Gujarati films. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhabkaaro Shines At The Worldwide Box Office In Its First Weekend

Marking a significant milestone for Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment as it forays into Gujarati cinema, the film has shown steady growth over the weekend. It opened with ₹52.11 lakh on day 1, followed by ₹65.16 lakh on day 2, and then rose to 95.4 lakh on day 3, indicating strong audience reception and strong word of mouth.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 52.11 lakh

Day 2 – 65.16 lakh

Day 3 – 95.4 lakh

Total – 2.12 crore

Dhabkaaro has also garnered praise from several prominent names in the film industry, including Aamir Khan, Ashutosh Gowariker, and Shefali Shah, among many other B-town celebrities, further fueling the growing buzz around the film.

More About Dhabkaaro

Directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhishek Shah, Dhabkaaro has been appreciated for its rooted storytelling, performances, and emotional depth. Its strong opening underscores the increasing demand for compelling regional narratives and signals a promising phase for Gujarati cinema.

With this impressive start, Dhabkaaro reinforces Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s continued commitment to delivering diverse and impactful cinema across languages.

Dhabkaaro is produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Harfanmaula Films, and The Moving Manch with Dipti Jindal as the associate producer. The film is written and directed by Abhishek Shah.

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