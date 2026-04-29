Celebrating a remarkable milestone, Sajid Nadiadwala is taking his production company into Gujarati cinema. Carrying forward a 75-year legacy, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment steps into Gujarati cinema with a new film, Dhabkaaro.

Sajid Nadiadwala Marks 75 Years With A Big Regional Move

What makes this move even more interesting is its deep personal and historical connection. Sajid Nadiadwala’s grandfather, A.K. Nadiadwala, began his journey in cinema with a Gujarati film. This makes Dhabkaaro feel like a homecoming.

The producer also expressed how his roots in Nadiad have always remained an important part of his identity, adding emotional weight to this milestone. Dhabkaaro marks the banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment’s first-ever Gujarati film.

Special Poster & 75-Year Logo Unveiled With CM Bhupendra Patel

As part of promotions, Sajid Nadiadwala, along with director Abhishek Shah and actors Deven Bhojani and Aarjav Trivedi, visited Ahmedabad. During the visit, they met Bhupendra Patel, the Chief Minister of Gujarat. The team unveiled the film’s new poster along with a special 75-year Gujarati logo of the production house, marking the occasion in a memorable way.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadiadwala Grandson (@nadiadwalagrandson)

Early Buzz & Strong Industry Response

Even before its official release on May 1, Dhabkaaro has built a solid buzz. It was earlier premiered in international markets like Kenya and South Africa. The film also had a special screening in Mumbai, attended by celebs including Aamir Khan, Shefali Shah, and Ashutosh Gowariker. The film received a very positive response.

Dhabkaaro is directed by National Award-winning filmmaker Abhishek Shah and backed by Sajid’s Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, Harfanmaula Films, and The Moving Manch, with Dipti Jindal as associate producer.

With this film, the banner not only celebrates 75 years of its journey but also signals a growing interest in regional storytelling. All eyes are now on May 1 to see how this full-circle moment translates on the big screen.

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