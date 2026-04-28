Rajkumar Hirani is a successful director who has produced numerous blockbuster films. He has a 100% superhit record and has delivered audiences movies like 3 Idiots, which is now considered a cult classic. Even though the movie is a treasure in Indian entertainment, everyone is curious about whether the director has any plans for a sequel.

Aamir Khan On 3 Idiots Sequel

Aamir Khan, one of the film’s main performers, has confirmed that a sequel is in fact being discussed.

In an interview, Aamir Khan said, “At this time, he is working on 3 Idiots sequel. I have heard the narration. It looks good. It has the same humor but with an unusual story. It has the same 3 Idiots characters, but it takes place 10 years after the original film.”

Aamir also expressed his desire to reprise his role as Phunsukh Wangdu. He said, “This is one of the films I will be working on soon. I think it’s a beautiful story, and Abhijat and Raju have written it very well. So, I am also waiting to do that.”

More About 3 Idiots

3 Idiots was written and directed by Rajkumar Hirani, co-authored by Abhijat Joshi, and produced by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. It was released in 2009. The film stars Aamir Khan, R. Madhavan, and Sharman Joshi in the key roles, with Kareena Kapoor, Boman Irani, Mona Singh, and Omi Vaidya in supporting roles.

It is regarded as one of the best Indian movies ever produced, has a tremendous cult following for its humor and relevance, and has a significant social impact on attitudes toward education in both India and other Asian nations such as China and South Korea. The movie took home three honors at the 57th National Film Awards, including Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

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