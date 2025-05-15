Acclaimed filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani and superstar Aamir Khan are joining hands once again to make a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke, who is known as the Father of Indian cinema. While the highest film award in the country is constituted in his memory by the government of India, it is surprising that Hindi movie industry has not yet portrayed the story of cinema on the big screen.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s story is something that the nation needs to see on the screen, and the thought would soon turn into reality. Set against the backdrop of the independence struggle, the story of the biopic will trace the extraordinary journey of an artist, who goes on to give birth to the largest indigenous film industry in the world, against all odds.

Filming for the movie is slated to begin in October 2025. Aamir Khan will start preparing for his part soon after the release of Sitaare Zameen Par. VFX studios from LA have already created AI designs for the era and period of the film. Rajkumar Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and two other writers, Hindukush Bharadwaj and Avishkar Bharadwaj, have been working on this script for the last four years.

Dadasaheb Phalke’s grandson, Chandrashekhar Srikrishna Pusalkar, has shown his support for the project and provided major anecdotes from the legend’s life. Moreover, the collaboration would also mark the return of the director-actor duo who delivered cult classics and the biggest successes of all time, like 3 Idiots and PK. With Rajkumar Hirani and Aamir Khan at the helm, this film is poised to set a distinct benchmark in the Indian entertainment industry.

