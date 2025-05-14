Bollywood actor Zayed Khan is all set to make his OTT debut with the highly anticipated movie The Film That Never Was. Directed by Mohit Shrivastava, the movie is reported to feature an ensemble of nearly 22 Bollywood faces in cameo appearances. The film is already generating significant buzz for its unique approach and promises to be an unprecedented laugh riot.

Movie enthusiasts are also eager to see Zayed in a role that promises to be dramatically different from his previous works. The intriguing aspect of The Film That Never Was lies not only in its star-studded cast but also in a shroud of mystery. Details about the movie are being tightly kept under wraps, which is only amplifying the buzz and the audience’s curiosity surrounding the project.

Even Zayed Khan teased that his role in The Film That Never Was is something he had never attempted before, leading us to believe that his transformation would be something to look forward to. The film is being positioned as more than just a comedy, with indications that it will leave the audience feeling all the feels.

The Film That Never Was is fueling more buzz among viewers each passing day. It teases a highly intriguing script, alongside guest appearances from almost half of the Bollywood industry. It’s clear that the film is not just another comedy but a potentially significant project that could mark an exciting new chapter in Zayed Khan’s acting journey.

