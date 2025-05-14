Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday led Kesari Chapter 2 has enjoyed a good run at the Indian box office. The historical courtroom drama faced intense competition yet managed to become the #1 audience choice during the majority of its theatrical run so far. It is now set to release in the Telugu belt. Scroll below for all the details!

Kesari Chapter 2 is releasing in Telugu

We earlier witnessed South movies enjoying a massive fanbase in the Hindi belt. But even Bollywood movies are now going pan-India and enjoying massive footfalls. It is very well known that Akshay Kumar, as well as R Madhavan, have a huge fan following in the South.

Making the most of the situation amid positive reviews, Kesari Chapter 2 is releasing in Telugu on Friday next week, i.e, May 23, 2025. After immense love in the Hindi belt, Karan Singh Tyagi’s directorial is now set to garner appreciation and moolah in the Southern belt.

Kesari Chapter 2 Box Office Collection

In 26 days, Akshay Kumar and R Madhavan’s historical courtroom drama has made an estimated earnings of 88.67 crores. It is the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 and is all set to surpass Sunny Deol’s Jaat (90.01 crores) in the next few days to steal the #5 spot. The release in the South will further help it push the earnings beyond the 100 crore mark. With that, Akshay Kumar will score his second century this year, after Sky Force (134.93 crores).

More about Kesari Chapter 2

Kesari Chapter 2 is based on the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre. It is a spiritual sequel to Kesari (2019) and is jointly produced by Dharma Productions, Leo Media Collective, and Cape of Good Films.

The courtroom drama was released worldwide on April 18, 2025.

