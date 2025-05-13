The Sunny Deol starrer mass entertainer Jaat has almost reached the last leg of its theatrical run. The movie has gone onto become Sunny Paaji’s second highest-grossing film at the Indian box office. Let us take a look at the box office performance of the film on its 33rd day.

Jaat Box Office Collection Day 33

On its 33rd day, the Sunny Deol starrer earned 10 lakhs. This was a drop of 54% since the movie amassed 22 lakhs on its previous day. The total India net collection of the film now comes to 90.01 crores.

With this, the movie has crossed 90 crores but is yet to recover its budget. For the unversed, Jaat is mounted at a mammoth scale of 100 crores. With its current India net collection of 90.01 crores, it has managed to cover 90% of its budget.

However, the movie might wrap up its theatrical run without recovering its entire budget. But overall, Jaat enjoyed a less competition at the box office. Due to the ongoing tensions between India and Pakistan, the new releases at the Hindi box office were out on hold.

The Sunny Deol starrer hugely benefitted from this and had a solid time to grow. However, the day-wise collections have drastically reduced now and it is highly unlikely that the film will cross the 100 crore milestone. It will also not be able to break the stellar record of Deol’s Gadar 2 which will remain the highest-grossing film of the actor at the Indian box office.

For the unversed, the lifetime collection of Gadar 2 was around 525.50 crores. The film has been helmed by Gopichand Malineni. It also stars Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra and Vineet Kumar Singh in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

