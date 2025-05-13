Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor, continues to rake in impressive numbers during weekdays of the second week. After exceeding expectations on the weekend, the film attracted more than expected footfalls yesterday, on day 12, in India. This resulted in a significant push at the worldwide box office, which helped it surpass the lifetime collection of Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 12!

Superb hold on day 12

During the second weekend, the Bollywood crime drama impressed everyone by earning 25.62 crores. After such a weekend, it was expected to drop considerably on the second Monday. Surprisingly, the film displayed a superb hold by earning 4.88 crores. It was a negligible drop of just 2.59% compared to the second Friday’s 5.01 crores. Of course, one can’t rule out the Buddha Purnima holiday factor from the picture.

Overall, Raid 2 has earned an impressive 129.39 crore net at the Indian box office in 12 days. With this, it has surpassed films like Airlift (129 crores), Gangubai Kathiawadi (128.89 crores), Rustom (127.49 crores), and Kaabil (126.58 crores).

Raid 2 is Bollywood’s 3rd highest-grosser in 2025!

Including taxes, Raid 2’s domestic gross is 152.68 crore. It has performed decently in the overseas market, earning 22 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 174.68 crore gross.

Worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 129.39 crores

India gross – 152.68 crores

Overseas gross – 22 crores

Worldwide gross – 174.68 crores

With 174.68 crores, the Ajay Devgn starrer has surpassed Akshay Kumar’s Sky Force (174.21 crore gross) to become the 3rd highest-grossing Bollywood film in 2025. In the next few days, it will cross Salman Khan’s Sikandar (211.34 crore gross) to grab the 2nd spot. Chhaava is unbeatable with 827.06 crore gross.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top worldwide grossers in 2025:

Chhaava – 827.06 crores Sikandar – 211.34 crores Raid 2 – 174.68 crores Sky Force – 174.21 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 137.13 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

