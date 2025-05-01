Raid 2 Movie Review Rating:

Star Cast: Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Vaani Kapoor, Saurabh Shukla, Amit Sial

Director: Raj Kumar Gupta

What’s Good: Script, dialogues, direction, technical values, and above all, performances.

What’s Bad: Huh?

Loo Break: No way!

Watch or Not?: One of the few must-watch movies this year!

Language: Hindi

Available On: Theatrical release

Runtime: 139 Minutes

User Rating:

Raid 2 continues with the exploits of Indian Revenue Service Officer Amey Patnaik (Ajay Devgn) from Raid. He is now into his 75th transfer (!) for using uncompromising methods and measures to trap and punish income-tax defaulters. However, this time, there are two fresh angles: one, that in his new raid, he actually spoils his immaculate reputation and asks the defaulter (Govind Namdeo) for a two-crore bribe, and two, this time, his wife, Malini (Vaani Kapoor) also has a significant role in exposing the new villain.

The new villain is the people’s hero and almost demi-god, Manohar Sarang, a.k.a. Dada Bhai (Riteish Deshmukh), who has come up the hard way from being a mere cobbler. Dada Bhai has started a “Foundation” named after his father for seemingly all-encompassing social and charitable work and considers his mother, Amma (Supriya Pathak Kapur), his actual goddess over the Almighty.

Obviously, in a story like this, there are wheels within wheels, but over here, they become almost cartwheels, as the twists follow in rapid succession. This true sequel’s tanginess is exalted manifold by the original film’s master-villain, Tauji (Saurabh Shukla), still in jail and relentlessly keeping a watch on Amey’s activities with reluctant admiration and sympathetic whimsical humour! Quite simply, this is the best comic performance of the year, so far!

Layer by layer, Amey unravels Dada Bhai’s murkier side and humongous black money, and gets help from expected as well as unexpected sources. And as said before, his devoted wife is steadfastly with him, all the way.

Raid 2 Movie Review: Script Analysis

The multifaceted Ritesh Shah had written the original Raid, based on the exploits of three real-life income-tax officers coalesced into one character—Amey Patnaik—and a dramatized real case. This time, he is joined by director Raj Kumar Gupta, Jaideep Yadav, Karan Vyas, and Akshat Tiwari in a banger of a script that seems, in the way things pan out, completely fictional—and delectably so.

The one-liners are superb (“Maine kab kahaa ke main paandav hoon? Main to poori Mahabarat hoon!” says Amey), and there are several moments that are edge-of-the-seat in this riveting drama of an intrepid revenue officer. The way Amey is introduced by Dada Bhai to his mother, and the one-liners by Lallan Sudheer (Amit Sial), Amey’s successor, who is “open” to financial negotiations with Dada Bhai, are all outstandingly conceived and written sequences.

A crackerjack finale helps complete the cherry on this gigantic and gripping confection of entertainment.

Raid 2 Movie Review: Star Performance

Ajay Devgn, completely in the zor ka dhakka dheere se lage mode, towers as Amey Naik, his eyes always speaking volumes. This redoubtable, multiple award-winning actor fabulously delivers his sardonic smiles and steely determination.

Vaani Kapoor is excellent in the downplayed role of Malini. Riteish Deshmukh is fabulous as the cold yet dedicated-to-his-mother Dada Bhai. Stealing the show in superbly written characters are Amit Sial as Lallan and Saurabh Shukla as Tauji. Supriya Pathak Kapur is brilliant as Amma, a role that could have come across as a merely melodramatic mother character kind. She gives it a fresh and wholesome feel.

Shruti Pandey as Geeta, Amey’s aide, and the other loyal officer (the actor’s name is not known) are very effective, too. Old timers Brijendra Kala and Mukesh Tiwari do dependably well, and so does Rajat Kapur as Amey’s boss.

Raid 2 Movie Review: Direction, Music

Raj Kumar Gupta evolved into a fine commercial yet realistic director with No One Killed Jessica and especially Raid. He goes places more with this brilliant cinematic essay. It is always welcome to see a mid-stream director break successfully into the mainstream mould without either overdoing it or falling flat on the face. His sweep in the various sequences and shot-taking vision (Sudhir K. Chaudhary is the outstanding DOP) are indeed impressive and expressive!

The music is a mixed bag, though I liked Nasha, composed by Sachin-Jigar. Money, Money is alright, while the Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan re-creation is just okay. But Amit Trivedi’s background score is excellently done.

Raid 2 Movie Review: The Last Word

Very few sequels better their originals. This one does it effortlessly, so don’t even think of missing it! Amey Patnaik, as the publicity blurb says, is back. Here’s waiting for Raid 3!

Four and a half stars!

Raid 2 Trailer

Raid 2 released on 01 May, 2025.

Share with us your experience of watching Raid 2.

Must Read: Costao Movie Review: Nawazuddin Siddiqui Arrives With A ’22 Carat Gold Story’ Giving Bollywood What It Missed – Good Films!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News