Ajay Devgn may be known for his intense screen presence, but he’s equally famous for his mischievous pranks on set. Over the years, co-stars and crew members have often spoken about his playful side, calling him a “silent troublemaker” for the calm and convincing way he pulls off his jokes. Whether faking technical issues, staging impromptu reshoots, or teaming up with director Rohit Shetty to trick newcomers during the Golmaal shoots, Ajay has always kept the atmosphere light and fun. However, there was a time when one of his pranks went out of hand and sideways causing a woman to take a drastic measure.

For the unversed, actors like Kareena Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra have also shared stories of being pranked by him, adding to his reputation as someone who balances his professionalism with a great sense of humor. Ajay’s pranks are even more memorable because he never breaks characters, pulling them off with a straight face and leaving everyone second-guessing what’s real.

The Raid 2 star once, in an interview with Mid-Day [via India Today], shared a throwback story when one of his pranks went wrong and out of hand. It was on the wife of one of his co-stars, who had recently married. Ajay Devgn recalled, “We used to shoot at night. She would obviously meet her husband in the mornings. We would keep feeding the wife that her husband is having an affair. And that, in the night, he goes off somewhere. There are no night shoots! I’d tell her that I return to my room at 10.30 [pm].”

Although the woman was aware of Ajay Devgn’s playful and prankster nature, she fell for his joke. He was so convincing at creating a doubt in her. The Raid 2 actor recalled, “She’d tell me that she’s heard all about [my pranks]. That she trusts her husband. This carried on for eight days. On the ninth day, we woke up and learnt that she had actually taken pills, had to be rushed to the hospital. She’d been fighting with her husband over this, throughout, checking with him on what the hell he’d been up to!”

On the professional front, Ajay Devgn is set to return as Amay Patnaik in Raid 2. It features Riteish Deshmukh and Vaani Kapoor in key roles besides Ajay. The film will hit the screens on May 1.

For more such stories, check out Bollywood!

Must Read: When Raveena Tandon Called This Co-Star A Rare Combination Of Actor & Dancer While Praising Him: “What A Humongous Talent”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News