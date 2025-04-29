Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking + Ticket Sales: Only 7.9% Of Singham Again's Total Pre-Sales

Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 is having a bumpy ride at the box office with its advance booking for the opening day and its overall ticket pre-sales on BMS. The film arrives in the theaters on May 1 and it is almost 36 hours left for the film to arrive but the advance ticket sales does not paint a good picture!

Ajay Devgn’s Last Advance Sales

Ajay Devgn’s last advance booking for the opening day was done for Singham Again. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the action biggie registered an advance booking of 15.43 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) for the opening day.

Raid 2 Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking

For the opening day, Raid 2 has registered an advance booking of 2.34 crore gross (excluding blocked seats) and this is only 15% of Singham Again’s total advance sales for the opening day. With 36 hours remaining, Ajay Devgn is definitely not coming anywhere near this number!

Where Will Ajay Devgn Stand In The Top 3?

Ajay Devgn is very close to crossing the opening day advance sales of Sunny Deol’s Jaat. It would be interesting to see if it enters the top 2 advance sales, beating Salman Khan’s Sikandar.

Chhaava: 13.85 crore Sikandar : 10.09 crore Sky Force: 3.82 crore Jaat: 2.59 crore Raid 2: 2.34 crore (till 9 pm, April 29)

Raid 2 Ticket Pre-Sales On BMS

Raid 2 registered a ticket pre-sales of only 33 – 35K on BMS. This is only 8 – 9% of the total ticket pre-sales of his last theatrical release. Singham Again registered a ticket pre-sales of 417K on BMS before arriving in the theaters, and there seems no way that Ajay Devgn and Raj Kumar Gupta’s film would touch this number!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

