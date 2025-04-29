Salman Khan and Aamir Khan have ironically got a hit at the box office after long. Their re-release, Andaz Apna Apna, has earned 1.2 crore at the box office in four days of its re-run. The film is now officially a hit at the box office! But it will continue to rewrite history!

Budget & Initial Profit

Directed by Rajkumar Santoshi, the film was mounted on a budget of 3 crore, and it earned 5.15 crore at the box office, churning out a profit of 71.6% with its initial release.

Andaz Apna Apna Re-Release Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day of its re-release, Monday, April 28, Andaz Apna Apna earned 15 lakh at the box office. This was a drop of 70% at the box office from the previous day, which was a roaring Sunday of almost 50 lakh!

Salman Khan & Aamir Khan Rewrite History!

With the re-release adding 1.2 crore to the initial collection of 5.15 crore, it now stands at a total of 6.35 crore. The profit of the film now stands at 111.67% and it is now an official hit, changing its fate after 31 years.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of the comedy drama at the box office:

Day 1: 25 lakh

Day 2: 30 lakh

Day 3: 50 lakh

Day 4: 15 lakh

Total: 1.2 crore

Andaz Apna Apna Change History Entirely?

Now, Andaz Apna Apna needs only 15 lakh more to change the history of the highest grossing films of 1994. Currently, Akshay Kumar’s Main Khiladi Tu Anari is the fifth highest-grossing film of 1994 with a collection of 6.5 crore. AAA needs only 15 lakh to cross this number and push Akshay Kumar at number 6.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing films of 1994:

Hum Aapke Hain Kaun: 71 crore Mohra: 13 crore Krantiveer: 9.5 crore Raja Babu: 8 crore Main Khiladi Tu Anari: 6.5 crore Suhaag: 5.50 crore Dilwale: 5.25 crore Laadla: 5 crore Anjaam: 4.99 crore

