Sitaare Zameen Par is unstoppable at the box office. Aamir Khan and Genelia Deshmukh starrer has already entered the 200 crore club worldwide. It is now axing Bollywood films left, right, and centre. The sports comedy drama has surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One and three other biggies. Scroll below for day 12 updates!

Domestic Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par is currently the sixth highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025. Today, it will surpass Sikandar and take over the 5th spot. In 12 days, RS Prasanna’s directorial has accumulated 129.78 crore net in India.

The sports comedy drama is made on a budget of 90 crores. It has raked in returns of 39.78 crores in 12 days. When converted into a profit percentage, the ROI lands at 44.2%. SZP is a success, but is yet to gain the hit verdict.

Overseas Box Office Collection

Sitaare Zameen Par is enjoying a steady run at the overseas box office as well. It has garnered 55 crore gross in 12 days. Aamir Khan starrer is now aiming to surpass the international total of Housefull 5 (69.50 crores*).

Worldwide Total

Genelia Deshmukh co-starrer is fast pacing towards the 225 crore mark. The 12-day total stands at 208.14 crore gross globally. And well, the team must celebrate because Sitaare Zameen Par has axed not one or two but as many as 4 films at the worldwide box office. Two of them feature Akshay Kumar in the lead – Pad Man (203.05 crores), Kesari (205.54 crores).

Aamir Khan’s biggie has also surpassed Shah Rukh Khan’s Ra.One (205.3 crores) and Varun Dhawan’s Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores).

Sitaare Zameen Par Worldwide Box Office Summary (12 days)

India net: 129.78 crores

India gross: 153.14 crores

Budget: 90 crores

ROI: 44.2%

Overseas gross: 55 crores

Worldwide gross: 208.14 crores

Verdict: Success

