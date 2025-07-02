Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Kuberaa is mounted on a high budget of 120 crores. The stakes are high but unfortunately, the pace has slowed down in the second week. But there’s also good news, as the Tollywood crime drama has surpassed the lifetime collections of HIT 3. Scroll below for a day 12 box office report!

Kuberaa Domestic Box Office Collection

As per Sacnilk, Kuberaa earned 1 crore on day 12. It witnessed a big fall on the second Monday, with only 1.25 crore coming in. And now, there was another 20% decline on Tuesday. The net earnings in India surge to 82.70 crore net, which is about 97.58 crores in gross collections.

Dhanush, Nagarjuna, and Rashmika Mandanna starrer has recovered around 69% of its estimated cost in 12 days. There’s new competition at the ticket windows, which has slowed down its pace despite the favorable word-of-mouth. The breakeven stage is pretty far, and it is to be seen whether Kuberaa manages to earn the success tag.

Take a look at the revised box office breakdown (all languages included) below:

Week 1 – 69 crores

Day 8 – 2.5 crores

Day 9 – 4.2 crores

Day 10 – 4.75 crores

Day 11 – 1.25 crore

Day 12 – 1 crore

Total – 82.70 crores

Kuberaa is now 4th highest-grossing Telugu film of 2025

A massive milestone has been unlocked! Sekhar Kammula’s directorial has surpassed the lifetime collections of Nani’s HIT 3 (81 crores). It is now the fourth-highest Telugu grosser of 2025.

The next target is Daaku Maharaaj (91.11 crores), which will be challenging.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Tollywood films of 2025 below:

Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 186.90 crores Game Changer: 136.92 crores Daaku Maharaaj: 91.11 crores Kuberaa: 82.70 crores HIT 3: 81 crores Thandel: 66.06 crores Mad Square: 50.12 crores Court: State vs A Nobody: 40.64 crores Kannappa: 27.36 crores Single: 26.71 crores

Kuberaa Box Office Summary (12 days)

Budget: 120 crores

India net: 82.70 crores

India gross: 97.58 crores

Budget recovery: 69%

Overseas gross: 29.65 crores

Worldwide gross: 127.23 crores

