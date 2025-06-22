The Telugu film industry in 2025 has witnessed as many as six successful releases, along with plenty of flops! However, these six successful films have churned out huge profits – as high as 300%! Interestingly, controlling budget of the film seems to be the key factor towards its success!

Least Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

The least profitable Telugu film of 2025 is currently Subham, which churned out a profit of only 13% at the box office. Mounted on a budget of 6 crore, it earned 6.78 crore at the box office. This is followed by HIT 3 which is the second least profitable film of 2025, despite having a great run. Nani’s action thriller churned out only 15.7% profit against a budget of 70 crore.

Most Profitable Telugu Film Of 2025

The most profitable Telugu film of 2025 at the box office is Court: State VS A Nobody, produced by Nani. Mounted on a very controlled budget of 10 crore, the film went ahead to earn 40.6 crore in its lifetime, churning out a profit of 306%.

Court: State VS A Nobody Surpasses Profits Of 2024!

Interestingly, Court: State VS A Nobody, with its 306% profit, has surpassed the profit of every single Telugu film of 2024 as well. The most profitable Telugu film of 2024 was HanuMan, with a profit of 235%.

Check out the box office report of all the successful Telugu films, along with their budget, collection, profit, and verdict.

Court: State VS A Nobody: 10 crore | 40.6 crore | 306% | Super Hit Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 50 crore | 186.9 crore | 273.8% | Super Hit Single: 14 crore | 26.71 crore | 90.79% | Plus Mad Square: 40 crore | 50.12 crore | 25.3% Profit | Plus HIT 3: 70 crore | 81 crore | 15.71% | Plus Subham: 6 crore | 6.78 crore | 13% | Plus

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2025 here.

