Bollywood seems to get a grip on its number game as Akshay Kumar and Aamir Khan seem to be co-existing at the box office with their films that arrived two weeks apart! Housefull 5 is running through its third weekend and despite Sitaare Zameen Par’s arrival, it is growing!

Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Thriller Jumps!

Akshay Kumar’s comedy thriller that registered only 27K ticket sales on the third Friday, jumped by 55% and registered a ticket sales of 42K on the third Saturday, June 21!

Housefull 5 Ticket Sales Day 17

On the 17th day, the third Sunday, June 22, Housefull 5 registered a ticket sale of almost 17.5K till 2 PM. This is a jump of almost 59% on BMS from 11K ticket sales on the third Saturday, June 21, till 2 PM. Hopefully, the third weekend at the box office will be good news for the film!

Akshay Kumar Fails To Beat Ajay Devgn

Interestingly, Akshay Kumar has failed to beat the BMS sales of Ajay Devgn’s third Saturday. Raid 2 registered a ticket sale of 81K on the third Saturday, almost 92% higher than Akshay Kumar‘s film. More interestingly, while Raid 2 registered this sale without any offer, Akshay Kumar’s film has registered this sale with the Buy One Get One Offer, which started as soon as Sitaare Zameen Par arrived in the theaters on June 20.

Check out the top 5 ticket sales on the third Saturday of Bollywood films of 2025 on BookMyShow and where Akshay Kumar’s film stands.

Chhaava: 421K Raid 2: 81K Housefull 5: 42K (BOGO) Sky Force: 39K Kesari Chapter 2: 36K

