Sitaare Zameen Par has taken no time to grow on the ticket window, all thanks to the terrific response by the audience. While the film opened as the fifth-best Bollywood film of the year on BMS, it has taken a huge jump on day 2 as well!

Aamir Khan Takes Only 48 Hours To Settle!

Aamir Khan has literally taken only 48 hours to settle down at the box office and bring phenomenal numbers, destroying every single film of the year, except for Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava. But that film had a very different appeal and exceeded expectations. So, it is impossible for most of the films to touch Chhaava this year!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 2 BMS Sales

On the second day, Saturday, June 21, Sitaare Zameen Par registered a jump of 88.8% from the previous day on BookMyShow. On the second day, the ticket sales of the sports comedy hit a total of 455K, surpassing every single film other than Chhaava!

Aamir Khan VS Akshay Kumar!

In fact, Aamir Khan‘s sports dramedy sold 45K more tickets than Akshay Kumar’s Housefull 5. In fact, it also pushed Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 out of the top three ticket sales on the first Saturday.

Check out the top 10 BMS ticket sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on the first Saturday.

Chhaava: 868K Sitaare Zameen Par: 425K Housefull 5: 380K Raid 2: 305K Sky Force: 299K Kesari Chapter 2: 192K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 164K Sanam Teri Kasam Re-Release: 157K Jaat: 151K Deva: 100K

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 2 Occupancy

The film registered almost 68% better occupancy than the opening day. While it opened in the theaters on Friday, June 20, with an occupancy of 21.4%, it grew on Saturday with an overall occupancy of 36.1%. Hopefully Sunday would be an eye opener for the film!

