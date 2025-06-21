Dhanush & Nagarjuna’s Kuberaa is roaring at the ticket window, thanks to the phenomenal word-of-mouth for the film. The film has managed to register the third-best ticket sales for a Telugu film of 2025 on the opening day on BMS!

Dhanush Pushes Daaku Maharaaj!

Dhanush pushed Daaku Maharaaj out of the top 3 opening-day ticket sales of 2025 Tollywood films. Nandamuri Balakrishna’s film registered 291K ticket sales on the opening day.

Kuberaa Day 1 Ticket Sales

On the opening day, June 20, Friday, Kuberaa registered a ticket sale of 328K on BMS. Dhanush surpassed the opening day ticket sales of every single Telugu film of 2025 except for Sankranthiki Vasthunam and Game Changer!

7th Best All-Time Ticket Sales Of Tollywood!

Interestingly, Dhanush has also managed to nail an evergreen achievement as it registers the seventh-best opening day ticket sales for a Tollywood film on BMS since 2023. It stands behind Teja Sajja’s HanuMan in the list.

Check out the top 10 ticket sales of Tollywood films on their opening day on BMS (2023 – 25).

Pushpa 2: 1.75 Million Kalki 2898 AD: 1.12 Million Devara: 601K Game Changer: 398K Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 383K HanuMan : 339K Kuberaa: 328K Daaku Maharaaj: 291K Tillu Square: 287K HIT 3: 270K

Pushes Guntur Kaaram Out Of Top 10!

Kuberaa has pushed Guntur Kaaram out of the top 10 list. Mahesh Babu’s film registered a ticket sale of 233K when it was released on Makar Sankranti, 2024.

About Kuberaa

Rated 7.4 on IMDb, the official synopsis of the film says, “Revolves around the pursuit of wealth and its consequences: a beggar undergoes a dramatic transformation, exploring themes of greed, ambition, and moral dilemmas faced by the characters leading to a quest for redemption.”

