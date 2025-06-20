Dhanush’s Kuberaa, with terrific word of mouth, is leading towards a promising start at the box office. The film, after good reviews, is heading towards a good start. In fact, the occupancy of the film is trending, as good as Dhanush’s highest-grossing film post-COVID!

Dhanush’s Last Release

Dhanush’s last theatrical release was Raayan, which started its day 1 with an occupancy of 48% in the morning shows, followed by 50% occupancy in the afternoon shows. With the two shifts, the occupancy of the film was 49.6% on average.

Kuberaa Box Office Opening Occupancy

On the opening day, Kuberaa registered an occupancy of 38% in the morning shows, followed by 54.5% in the afternoon shows, with an overall occupancy of 46.7% by 4 PM. The crime drama is trending along similar lines to Raayan!

Dhanush To Open Better Than Raayan?

Dhanush’s Telugu film might open better than his last theatrical Tamil release! Rayaan opened at 13.75 crore at the box office on day 1. Meanwhile, Kuberaa has managed to earn 7 – 8 crore by 5 PM already. The film is surely hitting a two-digit opening, but it would be interesting to see if it surpasses Raayan!

Kuberaa VS Top 5 Telugu Occupancies Of 2025

Kuberaa has failed to enter the top 5 occupancies by Telugu films of 2025 in the theaters! Dhanush‘s film surpassed Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi’s Thandel but failed to beat Court: State VS A Nobody to take the 5th spot!

Check out the average occupancy of the Morning and Afternoon shows of Telugu films of 2025.

HIT 3: 85.9% Sankranthiki Vasthunam: 81.33% Daaku Maharaaj: 61.9% Game Changer: 49.5% Court: State VS A Nobody: 48.5% Kuberaa: 46.9% Thandel: 45.85%

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

