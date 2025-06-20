Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Day 1: Aamir Khan Opens With 50% Higher Occupancy Than Laal Singh Chadha!

Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par has taken a good start at the box office. In fact, the film till 4 PM has already earned close to 3 – 4 crore at the box office. While the film is being expected to deliver a single digit opening, the night shows after a good word-of-mouth might turn the table!

Aamir Khan Opens Better Than Laal Singh Chaddha

Aamir Khan’s new arrival, helmed by RS Prasanna, has opened better than Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office. While Laal Singh Chaddha registered an occupancy of 11.1% with its morning shows, SZP, with an almost similar number of shows, has registered a 50.5% higher occupancy!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Opening Occupancy

For the morning shows, Sitaare Zameen Par has registered an opening occupancy of around 16.74%. While it is higher than than Laal Singh Chaddha, it is also promising a good start for the film on the opening day!

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1.

Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2: 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26% Emergency: 5.98%

Will Aamir Khan Push Towards Double-Digit Opening?

It would be interesting to see if Aamir Khan pushes his film towards a double-digit opening at the box office. Even if it does not, the growing word-of-mouth guarantees that all the stars are pointing in the right direction for the film!

