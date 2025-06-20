Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par might be off to a good start at the box office. The ticket pre-sales of the film are a witness to the fact. However, the advance ticket sales of the sports dramedy on BMS could not hit a 100K but still it is sending a hint that all might be well, thanks to Mahadev!

Aamir Khan To Go Akshay Kumar Way?

Guess why, thanking Lord Mahadev? Well, because Aamir Khan’s film has matched the ticket pre-sales of Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s OMG 2, and we all know how that well! OMG, 2 had a good start and a great lifetime run at the box office!

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Pre-Sales

Sitaare Zameen Par finished its pre-sale at the box office at 90K. It surpassed the ticket pre-sales of Bad Newz and Baby John’s 81K, Badass Ravikumar’s 67K, and Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’s 65K pre-sales on BMS!

Aamir Khan Brings 6th Best Ticket Pre-Sales Of 2025

Aamir Khan’s film registered the sixth-best ticket pre-sales of 2025 on BMS. It might be off to a good start at the box office, just like OMG 2. Interestingly, even OMG 2 catered to a niche audience, just like Aamir Khan’s film.

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales of Bollywood films of 2025 on BMS.

Chhaava: 777K Sikandar: 281K Housefull 5: 185K Sky Force: 148K Raid 2: 134K Sitaare Zameen Par: 90K Badass Ravikumar: 67K Bhool Chuk Maaf: 65K Kesari Chapter 2: 47K Jaat: 41K

Sitaare Zameen Par Box Office Opening

If Sitaare Zameen Par trends along the lines of Akshay Kumar’s OMG 2, then the film will be off to a good start at the box office, and it might earn a good word-of-mouth, pushing the film further!

