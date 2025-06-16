After witnessing a biggie like Housefull 5, we’ll see the release of a comparatively smaller and light-hearted film this Friday. Yes, we’re talking about Aamir Khan-led Sitaare Zameen Par. Since it marks the actor’s comeback on the big screen after almost three years, all eyes are set on how it performs at the Indian box office. However, as far as day 1 collection is concerned, things aren’t looking good. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Aamir Khan returns after two consecutive failures

Aamir’s last successful film was Dangal, which was released in 2016. Afterward, he witnessed two consecutive disasters in the form of Thugs Of Hindostan and Laal Singh Chaddha. So, his upcoming sports comedy-drama is an important film for him. Yes, the trailer mostly received positive reactions but it made it clear that the film will be completely a word-of-mouth driven affair and there won’t be a big blast at ticket windows right from the word go.

Sitaare Zameen Par heading for a single-digit start at the Indian box office

For the day 1 collection, Sitaare Zameen Par is totally dependent on Aamir Khan’s star power. But since he hasn’t tasted success in a long time, his name isn’t helping the film gain momentum. Also, it’s a non-holiday release, so the film will have no extra advantage. Considering all these factors, it is heading for a single-digit start at the Indian box office.

To miss the spot among Aamir’s top 5 openers

With a single-digit start, Sitaare Zameen Par will miss the entry into Aamir Khan‘s top 5 openers of all time. The fifth spot is held by Talaash, which was released way back in 2012. It opened at 13.50 crores and will likely stay safe from Aamir’s latest release.

Take a look at Aamir Khan’s top 5 openers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Thugs Of Hindostan – 52.25 crores Dhoom 3 – 33.42 crores Dangal – 29.19 crores PK – 26.63 crores Talaash – 13.50 crores

More about the film

Sitaare Zameen Par releases on June 20, 2025. It is directed by RS Prasanna and also stars Genelia Deshmukh, Aroush Datta, and others in key roles. It is produced by Aamir Khan Productions.

