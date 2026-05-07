Ted Turner, a renowned business mogul and founder of CNN, has passed away at 87. He was known to be publicly battling Lewy body dementia since 2018. Despite his health struggles, Ted continued to add to his legacy, making headway in media, business, and philanthropy. Founder of CNN, Ted was revered for starting the world’s first 24-hour news channel and shaping global journalism by redefining cable television.

Ted Turner’s Net Worth At The Time Of His Death

At the time of his death, Ted Turner’s net worth was estimated to be $2.2 billion, as per Celebrity Net Worth. Though the late media magnate made a fortune by turning struggling Atlanta Television into the media empire that is CNN today, much of his wealth later came from vast land holdings that reportedly reached $10 billion before dropping after the merger between AOL and Time Warner.

However, the drop didn’t affect Turner’s business, as he continued to make his mark in conservation, philanthropy, and hospitality.

An Overview of Ted’s Assets

Ted Turner held roughly 2 million acres of land across the USA, as per Livemint. In addition, he also owned the world’s largest private bison herd, holding over 45,000 animals. His financial holdings go beyond raw land and real estate. The media giant expanded into hospitality and commercial ventures with its successful restaurant chain ‘Ted’s Montana Grill’, per People. This chain was strategically created to commercialize bison meat.

According to Forbes, Ted Turner also owned Turner Enterprises Inc., the management company that oversees his vast land holdings and the over 45,000 bison that reside there.

Ted Turner’s Family: The Children & Loved Ones He Leaves Behind

Ted Turner is survived by his five children, fourteen grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, as per USAToday. He wasn’t married at the time of death and was previously married three times, once to Judy Turner (1960-1964), with whom he has a daughter Lara and son Robert Edward; Jane Smith Turner (1965-1988), with whom he has three children- Beau, Rhett, and Jennie; and later to famous fitness guru and actress Jane Fonda (1991-2001).

A Deeper Look Into Ted’s Legacy

Ted started his journey by inheriting a modest billboard company from his father. But he had great ambitions to look beyond outdoor advertising. He laid the foundation for Turner Broadcasting by completely transforming an Atlanta TV station into a national superstation. He took a risk in 1980 by launching CNN, which would eventually become one of the most popular news channels in television history and revolutionize broadcast media.

He then launched Cartoon Network and Turner Network Television, and expanded into film libraries and original programming. He also made a foray into sports, owning the Atlanta Braves during their 1995 World Series win.

Ted was also known for his unprecedented philanthropy. The media baron donated $1 billion to establish the United Nations Foundation, which was touted as one of the largest philanthropic gifts ever made by a single donor.

He also implemented initiatives targeting climate change, global health, and nuclear disarmament. His campaigns, including “Nothing But Nets,” helped spread awareness and combat malaria worldwide.

KoiMoi offers condolences to Ted’s family. May his soul rest in peace.

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