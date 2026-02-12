James Van Der Beek, an American actor who rose to fame after featuring in the teen sitcom Dawson’s Creek, passed away on February 11, 2026. He became synonymous with the name Dawson and gained massive popularity for his performances. Over the years, he has spent time developing his niche in acting and has featured in various diverse projects. However, on Wednesday, his family declared that the actor is no more. He passed away at the age of 48, leaving his fans and family mourning his loss.

As soon as the news went viral, celebrities and his fans began pouring in tributes and condolences on social media. The actor was suffering from cancer, and he had even talked about it openly. But do you know his net worth while he was alive?

James Van Der Beek’s Net Worth

James Van Der Beek had an estimated net worth of $100 thousand at the time of his death, as per Celebrity Net Worth. The actor reportedly had a few properties listed in Texas and California. According to reports, he sold his California house in 2014 for $1.15 million. Now, based on the latest media coverage and updates, he had purchased a Beverly Hills apartment that would be worth approximately ₹4 to 5 million.

His earnings came from his long-running TV career, which began with a major role in the 1990s and continued through the 2000s. While his earnings were not listed anywhere during his divorce case file, the media had reported that his yearly income was ₹600,000 and $50,000 per month. Despite having such a distinguished career, he has faced significant financial struggles throughout his life.

James Van Der Beek Raised Funds For Cancer Treatment

He had been struggling with cancer for a long time. James sold his memorabilia, including props, set pieces, and clothes from his time on the show Dawson’s Creek. He even auctioned off his Varsity Blues jerseys and raised $47,000 for his cancer treatment last December. He was diagnosed in 2023, but he chose to disclose the news a year later.

He was diagnosed with stage three bowel cancer, which means it had spread to the lymph nodes adjacent to the bowel. But that never stopped him from following his passion and acting in projects. James Van Der Beek was recently seen in the comedy series Overcompensating, which aired on Amazon Prime Video. He played a guest role in it. James’ passing away at such an age is a huge loss for the whole industry. May his soul rest in peace.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more such fashion and lifestyle stories and updates!

Must Read: Zayn Malik Net Worth 2026: Earnings, Investments, & All You Need To Know About The English Singer

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News