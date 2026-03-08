Radhika Sarathkumar is shining bright at the box office. Her Telugu comedy-drama, Thaai Kizhavi, saw an impressive jump on the second Saturday. With that, Sivakumar Murugesan’s directorial has emerged as the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2026. Scroll below for a detailed day 9 report!

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Collection Day 9

So far, Tamil cinema is performing well in 2026. Sivakarthikeyan’s latest production has emerged as the 3rd successful film in Kollywood this year. According to Sacnilk, Thaai Kizhavi earned 4.6 crore on day 9. It recorded a spectacular jump of 80% on the second Saturday.

The net box office collection in India stands at 30.4 crore. It was made on a reported budget of 9 crore. The super-hit verdict has already been gained, with a whopping 238% profit in 9 days. Radhika Sarathkumar’s film has also surpassed Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil (201.3%) to emerge as the 2nd most profitable Tamil film of 2026. With Love (652.75%) continues to top the list.

Here’s the detailed box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Week 1 – 23.25 crore

Day 8 – 2.25 crore

Day 9 – 4.6 crore

Total – 30.4 crore

Beats Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil at the Indian box office!

In only 9 days, Thaai Kizhavi has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Jiiva’s Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil. It now ranks as the second highest-grossing film of 2026 in Tamil cinema. The first spot is held by Parasakthi, with a considerable gap of over 20 crore.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossers of Tamil cinema in 2026 ( India net collection):

Parasakthi: 52.46 crore Thaai Kizhavi: 30.4 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil: 30.13 crore With Love: 29.97 crore Mankatha: 12.33 crore

Thaai Kizhavi Box Office Day 9 Summary

Budget – 9 crore

India net – 30.4 crore

ROI – 238%

India gross – 35.87 crore

Overseas gross – 7.15 crore

Worldwide gross – 43 crore

Verdict – Super-Hit

