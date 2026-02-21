Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, starring Jiiva, Thambi Ramaiah, Ilavarasu, and Prathana Nathan in key roles, had a gala run in theaters and has finally concluded. Released amid minimal expectations, the film performed really well and emerged as the winner of the Pongal festive season. Made on a budget of 10 crore, it emerged as a box-office success, delivering over 200% returns in five weeks.

The Tamil political satire film was released on January 15. It received positive reviews from critics and favorable word of mouth among the audience. Due to such a reception, the film maintained a good pace at ticket windows and became a clean success in the opening weekend itself. It also benefited due to the failure of Parasakthi and Vaa Vaathiyaar.

How much did Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil earn at the worldwide box office?

In India, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil opened at 1.5 crore and went on to make 20 times its opening-day collection. As per the final collection update, it earned 30.13 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 35.55 crore gross. Overseas, it did a business of 3.2 crore gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the closing worldwide box office collection is 38.75 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 30.13 crore

India gross – 35.55 crore

Overseas gross – 3.2 crore

Worldwide gross – 38.75 crore

With 38.75 crore gross, Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil has concluded its run as the second-highest-grossing film of Jiiva, behind 83 (184.36 crore gross). As a lead actor, the political satire film is the highest-grosser of the actor post-COVID.

Take a look at Jiiva’s top 5 grossers post-COVID at the worldwide box office (gross):

83 – 184.36 crore Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil – 38.75 crore Black – 13.25 crore Yatra 2 – 8.03 crore Aghathiyaa – 3.7 crore

Box office verdict of the film

Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil was made at an estimated budget of 10 crore. Against this cost, it earned 30.13 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 20.13 crore. Calculated further, it equals 201.3% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict at the Indian box office.

Box office summary:

Budget – 10 crore

India net collection – 30.13 crore

ROI – 20.13 crore

ROI% – 201.3%

Verdict – Super Hit

