Anaganaga Oka Raju, starring Naveen Polishetty and Meenakshi Chaudhary in the lead roles, has finally wrapped up its glorious run at the worldwide box office. Released amid decent expectations, the film turned out to be highly successful and ended its theatrical run with a score of 80 crore+ globally. With such collections, it concluded as Naveen’s second-highest-grossing film.

The Telugu comedy drama was released on January 14, alongside big Sankranti competitors like The Raja Saab and Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu. It opened to mostly decent reviews from critics, and even among the ticket-buying audience, it enjoyed favorable word of mouth. Despite such a reception, the film managed to maintain a good pace, even as Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu had a successful run.

How much did Anaganaga Oka Raju earn at the worldwide box office?

Anaganaga Oka Raju started its run on a good note in India, registering a day 1 collection of 6.15 crore. Due to Sankranti holidays, it enjoyed the attention from the family audience. After the 9-day extended opening week, it saw larger-than-expected drops but still reached a solid total. As per the final update by Sacnilk, the film earned 53.9 crore net at the Indian box office, after staying in theaters for 36 days. It equals 63.6 crore gross. Overseas, it grossed 20.25 crore. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection is 83.85 crore gross.

Here’s the worldwide collection breakdown:

India net – 53.9 crore

India gross – 63.6 crore

Overseas gross – 20.25 crore

Worldwide gross – 83.85 crore

With 83.85 crore gross, Anaganaga Oka Raju concluded its run as Naveen Polishetty’s second-highest-grossing film of all time, with Chhichhore (208.42 crore gross) at the top. As a lead actor, the film emerged as Naveen’s top grosser.

Box office verdict of Anaganaga Oka Raju

The Naveen Polishetty starrer was reportedly made on a budget of 8 crore. Against this cost, it raked in 53.9 crore net, thus yielding a return on investment (ROI) of 45.9 crore. Calculated further, it equals 573.75% returns. As per Koimoi’s parameters, it secured a super hit verdict.

Box office summary:

Budget – 8 crore

India net collection – 53.9 crore

ROI – 45.9 crore

ROI% – 573.75%

Verdict – Super Hit

