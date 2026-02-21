Shanaya Kapoor and Adarsh Gourav ditched the usual romantic films to deliver a survival thriller on Valentine’s Day. But Bejoy Nambiar’s directorial Tu Yaa Main is unfortunately struggling at the box office. The response has been underwhelming, and the strong competition is making the journey more challenging. Scroll below for the day 8 report!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Collection Day 8

According to Sacnilk, Tu Yaa Main earned 20 lakh on day 8. It saw a 50% drop compared to 40 lakh garnered on Thursday. It was already getting sandwiched among big releases like O’Romeo, Border 2, and Mardaani 3. The footfalls were further impacted by the arrival of Do Deewane Seher Mein and Assi on Friday.

Unfortunately, Tu Yaa Main remained among the lowest-earning films in Bollywood on its second Friday. The overall box office collection in India has reached only 4.65 crore net. At this pace, it wouldn’t even beat Rahu Ketu (6.37 crore) and Happy Patel (6.2 crore) in its lifetime.

Check out the day-wise breakdown at the Indian box office (net collection):

Week 1: 4.45 crore

Day 8: 20 lakh

Total: 4.65 crore

Impossible to enter the safe zone?

Tu Yaa Main is reportedly made on a budget of 20 crore. In 8 days, the makers could recover only 23% of the estimated investments. It has already achieved its saturation, which means the producers will suffer deficits of at least 14 crore+.

Shanaya Kapoor made her Bollywood debut with Aankhon Ki Gustaakhiyan in 2025. She witnessed disappointment as it earned only 1.80 crore in its lifetime. On the other hand, Adarsh Gourav was last seen in Excel Entertainment’s Superboys Of Malegaon, which was a box office bomb with earnings of only 5.32 crore. The leading pair are now in for another disappointment with Tu Yaa Main!

Tu Yaa Main Box Office Day 8 Summary

Budget: 20 crore

India net: 4.65 crore

Budget recovery: 23%

India gross: 5.48 crore

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Assi Box Office Collection Day 1: Taapsee Pannu Delivers Her Lowest Opening Day In Last 3.5 Years!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News